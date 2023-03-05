Curtis Jefferson Crofton
TYLER — A celebration of the life of Curtis Jefferson Crofton will be held on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler.
Curtis was born in Plant City, Florida to Marie Anna Pearson and Charles Jefferson Crofton on February 12, 1935. He graduated from Hillsborough High School in Tampa, Florida. He earned a scholarship to play the tuba in the Tampa Symphonic Orchestra which allowed him to attend and graduate from the University of Tampa. While attending the University of Tampa, Curtis was president of the Baptist Student Union and president of the Youth Fellowship Department of the Tampa Bay Baptist Association in addition to other student activities. After graduation, he came to Texas to attend Southwestern Baptist Seminary graduating with a Bachelor of Divinity and two degrees in Master of Religious Education. After graduating from the seminary, Curtis served as senior pastor of churches in San Antonio, Hallettsville, Houston, Mt. Pleasant and Hideaway Lake. In retirement he served as interim pastor of seven different churches. Two exceptions to pastoring included one nine year period at Green Acres Baptist Church as Business Administrator and another nine year period as Regional Director for church staff retirement planning in states from Texas to Minnesota with GuideStone Financial Services in Dallas. Retirement brought Curtis and his wife, Ann, back to Tyler to fish, golf, garden, travel and enjoy lifelong friendships.
He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his loving family including his devoted wife of 42 years, Ann; daughter Krisha Banigan (Mark) of Burnet, son Jeff Crofton (Lisa) of Katy, daughter Andrea Riley (Steve) of Tyler, daughter Kay Cain (David) of Coppell, son James “Bo” Ward (Michelle) of Plano, twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Tommy Banigan, Curtis Riley, Mason Cain, Austin Cain, Walker Cain and Nick Hardin.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Powell, Jeff Jones, Jim Wright, Wayne Shay, Percy Andrus, Roland Lane, Justin Boseman, Eddie Wyatt, and Enrique Ramirez.
If desired, memorials may be made to MissionDignity.org or Samaritan’s Purse.