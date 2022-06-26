Curtis A. Land Jr.
WINONA — A Funeral Mass for Curtis A. Land Jr, age 74 of Winona, Texas, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Tyler, Texas with Father Luke Kalarickal, and Deacon Bill Necessary, officiating. A private interment will follow at the Lindale City Cemetery in Lindale, Texas. Curtis passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Tyler. He was born November 7, 1947, in Dallas, Texas to the late Curtis Albert Land Sr. and Bertha Frances Klein. Curtis graduated class of 1970 from St. Edwards University in Austin, Texas. He lived in Winona TX for the last 20 years and was serving as the current Mayor since 2019. Curtis served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Tyler and was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. Curtis was a true Historian and enjoyed researching ancestry. He was also a Trains and Railroad enthusiast and enjoyed spending time with his beloved family. Curtis retired in 2001 as an Auditor for the Inspector General’s office. He also served as Chaplain for Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler until 2006. He is survived by his wife, Pat Land of Winona, TX; children, Eli Land and wife, Lori of McKinney, TX, Jenny Smith and husband, Barry of Bonham, TX, Kevin Land of Plano, TX, Chris Acree and wife, Bridgett of Benbrook, TX, Carole Acree and Jeff McCarty of Winona, TX, Clark Acree and wife, Christi of Gatesville, TX, and Connie Lawman and husband, Brian of Haughton, LA. Grandchildren: Keely, Kurtis, Katy, Samuel, James, Zoe, Jakob, Ethan, Emily, Nate, Colin, Evie, and Oliver; great grandchildren, Scarlett, Faylie, and Tucker; and numerous other loving family members and friends. Serving as pallbearers will be Eli Land, Kurtis Land, Jerry Ormand, Jakob Henderson, Kevin Land, Chris Acree, and Colin Greer. The family has extended a special thank you to Dr. Melita Brooks, Choice Hospice, and The Center at Grande. A Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale. Family will receive friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. following the Rosary.