Cristi Ratliff Lloyd
TYLER — Services for Mary Cristi Ratliff Lloyd, 63, of Tyler will be held on Tuesday May 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Bullard with Bishop Byron Link officiating. A burial will follow at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mrs. Mary Christine “Cristi” Lloyd passed away Monday, April 24, 2023 in Tyler. She was born July 7, 1959 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Paul Charles Ratliff and Marcia Bryner Ratliff.
Cristi was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was married and sealed for eternity in the Washington DC Temple, October 11, 1977 to her husband of 46 years, Dr. Scott M. Lloyd. She was a wonderful mother to 5 children: Christopher 44, Cori 41, Tyler 38, Bradley 36, and Phillip 36. She had 17 grandchildren who dearly love their Granna. She was loved by many and known for her amazing creative talents and ability to touch the hearts of hundreds. Her love for the Lord Jesus Christ was reflected in her every action of every day. She truly carried the image of Christ in her countenance. She will be sorely missed but never forgotten.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 1, 2023 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler, TX.