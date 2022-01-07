Cornell Waggonner
TYLER — H. Cornell Waggonner, age 87, of Tyler, Texas, gained his heavenly wings Wednesday, December 22, 2021.
Cornell was born December 15, 1934, in San Augustine County, Texas, to Henry Lycurgus Waggonner and Letha Mayes Waggonner. After graduating from Tyler High School in 1953, he attended The University of Texas at Austin, graduating in 1961. He also served in the U.S. Army. Cornell had a long career in civil engineering, working for the Texas Department of Transportation for 32 years before retiring in 1993.
Known as a man of strong faith, Cornell was a member of Flint Baptist Church. He loved the Lord, his family, golf and the Texas Longhorns.
Cornell was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Laverne Mullinex. He is survived by his loving wife of over 42 years, Mary Beth Waggonner of Tyler; daughter Kelly Waggonner and husband Rudy Heilig of San Diego, California; son Chris Waggonner and wife Lucy of McKinney, Texas; son Shane Wells and wife Michelle of Tyler; and four beautiful granddaughters, Cassidy Waggonner of Austin, Texas; Katie Heilig of Salt Lake City, Utah; and Nora and Lennon Waggonner of McKinney.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Flint Baptist Church, 11131 FM 2868 in Flint, Texas, with Pastors Sam DeVille and Park Robertson officiating, The family will receive visitors at the church between 1:00 and 2:00 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Hilliard Funeral Home in Van, Texas.
The family would like to thank Hospice of East Texas for the wonderful care they provided to Cornell during his final days at home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Flint Baptist Church Missions, PO Box 182, Flint, Texas 75762.