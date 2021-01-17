Corbin Thomas Stiefer
TYLER — Funeral services for Corbin Thomas Stiefer, 21, of Tyler will be held on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Glenwood Church of Christ with Benjamin Neeley and Bill Allen officiating. There will be a live stream available on the Glenwood Church of Christ Facebook page and website. Burial will follow at Cathedral in the Pines in Tyler under the direction of the Stewart Family Funeral Home. Corbin passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021 in Tyler. He was born March 22, 1999 in Tyler to Carys and Jeff Stiefer.
Corbin was a member of Glenwood Church of Christ. He participated in Upwards sports and was a member of the Robert E. Lee marching band and jazz band and was a member of the National Honor Society and worked at Studio Movie Grill. He graduated with honors from Robert E. Lee High school in 2017. Corbin was a senior history major at Abilene Christian University, was a senator in the ACU Student Government, member of the ACU Foundation singing group and served as a historian for the Men of Galaxy Fraternity.
Corbin was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Tom Stiefer of Van. He is survived by his loving family, including parents, Carys and Jeff Stiefer; sister, Darcy Stiefer of Tyler; grandparents, Dewayne and Cynthia Manning of Tyler, Mary Busby of Canton and Lola Stiefer of Van; uncle, Darren Manning of Tyler; uncle and aunt, Matt and Penny Stiefer of Canton; aunt, Kayla Busby of Malakoff; uncle and aunt, Bill and Michelle Stewart of Van. Including many cousins and numerous friends.
Pallbearers will be Patrick Neel, Todd Bailey, Will Davis, Philip Cook, Matthew Watson, Peyton Drain, Dylan Smith, Clayton Cooper, Zac Tolleson, Jeff Jameson, Bao Catteau, Cole Christian, A.J. Bisagno, Nathan Henson, Jason Chhor, Jordan Swan, and Bryce Harden. Honorary pallbearers will be the Men of Galaxy Fraternity.
Visitation is scheduled for 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday the 18th at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
If desired, memorials may be made to Camp Deer Run, https://www.campdeerrun.com in his name to go towards a new boys’ cabin.
“God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam and the mountains quake with their surging.” (Psalm 46:1-3)
