Cora Cox
GLADEWATER — Service for Cora Cox, 86, of Gladewater will be at 11 O’clock Saturday, February 11 at The Rising Star C O G I C Church
Gladewater. Burial will follow in The Pinkston - Webb Cemetery Gladewater. Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor of Gladewater is in charge of arrangements.
She was born on December 17, 1936, and died on February 2, 2023.
She was a member of The New Mountain C M E Church Gladewater.
A viewing will be Friday, February 10 from 1 pm until 6 pm at D & D All Faith Chapel 171 Pear Rd and Hwy 80 West Gladewater.
Gladewater. Burial will follow in The Pinkston - Webb Cemetery Gladewater. Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor of Gladewater is in charge of arrangements.
She was born on December 17, 1936, and died on February 2, 2023.
She was a member of The New Mountain C M E Church Gladewater.
A viewing will be Friday, February 10 from 1 pm until 6 pm at D & D All Faith Chapel 171 Pear Rd and Hwy 80 West Gladewater.