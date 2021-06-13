Cookie Young
TYLER — A funeral Mass for Suzanne Elise “Cookie” Young, 77, of Tyler will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception with Father Gavin Vaverek officiating. Visitation will be at the Cathedral lobby at 9:00 a.m. prior to Mass. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mrs. Young passed away Monday, June 7, 2021 in Tyler. She was born February 14, 1944 in Harlingen, Texas to Richard Joseph Conway and Ruth Elise Congleton Conway.
Cookie was a member of Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception for over 50 years. She graduated from Bishop Dunne Catholic School in Dallas and attended the University of North Texas. She was very proud of her volunteer work with the Maria Goretti Network helping abuse victims heal and recover. Many knew her as “Bonus Mom” or “Miss Cookie.”
Cookie was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving family including her 4 children, daughter, Diane Mezayek and husband Sam, son, Austin Young and wife Dana, daughter, Laura Wilson and husband Robert, daughter, Allison Moore and husband Mark; five grandchildren, Michael Mezayek, Grace and Matthew Young, Emily and Luke Wilson; sister, Kathleen Capehart; brother, Bill Conway and wife Nora; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to The Maria Goretti Network, Katy, Texas. mgoretti.org/donate