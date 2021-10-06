Conradita Sanchez
CHANDLER — A Funeral Mass for Conradita Sanchez is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church with Bishop Joseph E. Strickland officiating. Interment will follow at Chandler Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Ms. Sanchez passed away October 1, 2021 in Chandler.
Conradita Sanchez was born February 19, 1919 in Chandler, the daughter of Bonifacio Sanchez and Jovita (Sanchez) Sanchez. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church of Chandler and so devoted to the faith that she donated an adjoining property and old family home to the church. Conradita was a member of the Alter Society of the Catholic Diocese of Tyler, the Catholic Daughters of America and the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem. During World War II, she attended nursing school in Waco through the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps program. Although the war ended, she went on to have an extensive career as a registered nurse. Conradita spent 42 years serving in many capacities at now Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, where she retired as the Director of Nursing. During her free time, she enjoyed reading, collecting books and journaling- something she did daily since the 1940’s.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister-in-law, Julian Sanchez and wife Mary Sanchez; brother, Joe Sanchez; brother-in-law, William Chavez, Sr. and nephew, William Chavez, Jr.
Survivors include sister, Casimira Sanchez of Athens; nieces and nephews, Rick Chavez and wife Cathy, Michelle Porter and husband Pat, Ron Sanchez and wife Roberta, Michael Sanchez and wife Velva, Roseanne Sanchez, Theresa Sanchez and Michael Sanchez.
Serving as pallbearers will be Rick Chavez, Ron Sanchez, Michael Sanchez, Joe Guerra, Danny Schroeder and David Chavez.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 6-7:00 p.m. at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m.
