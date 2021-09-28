Connie Tennison
JACKSONVILLE — A funeral service for Connie Tennison, of Jacksonville, is scheduled at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Father Jay Lucas will officiate. She will be laid to rest at Cathedral in the Pines in Tyler.
Visitation will begin on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville with the Holy Rosary recitation at 6 p.m.
Connie passed away on September 24, 2021. She was born in Tyler on April 8, 1951 to the late John and Dorothy (Mormino) Craddock. She was a graduate of TK Gorman High School in 1969 and a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Jacksonville.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Deedee and Claudia Anderson; brother, John Craddock; uncle, Raymond Mormino; and aunt, Augustus Mormino.
Left to cherish her memory children, Amy Rojo and husband Anthony Johnson of Jacksonville, Billy Mack Tennison of Longview; and siblings, Claudia Cleaney and husband Bill of Whitehouse, Carol Boyle of Tyler and John Craddock Jr. of Lewisville. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, Kelly Boyle of Austin, Tracy Boyle of Tyler and Christopher Howell of Houston; and grandchildren, Jacob Simpson and Caisson Tennison.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Phifer, Russ Goggans, Ricky Eltife, Tracy Session, Tomy Clearer and Billy Mack Tennison. Honorary pallbearers are the guards of Skyview/ Hodge Unit.