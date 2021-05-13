Connie Sue Mitchum
TYLER — Services for Connie Sue Mitchum, 64, of Tyler, will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Marvin United Methodist Church with Dr. Doug Baker officiating.
Connie passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021. She was born September 17, 1956 in Newport News, Virginia to Viva White Pollard and Donald Ray Baker, Sr.
Connie was a member of Marvin UMC and loved serving on the Missions Team. Connie enjoyed her trips to Africa and Russia working with children in orphanages. She also was proud of her fifteen trips to the United Methodist Committee on Relief Sager-Brown Depot in Baldwin, Louisiana, as well as participating during the many Mission Week events held in Tyler.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents, brother Donald Ray Baker, Jr., daughter Penny Anne Cox, son Kenneth Joseph Major, Jr.
Connie is survived by her spouse of 17 years, Joseph Mitchum, daughters Tabatha Henry and Charly Burch, sons Richard Foster, Jr., Robert Foster, James Reeve, Jason Mitchum, Jeremy Mitchum and many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
If desired, memorials may be made to Marvin UMC designated for UMCOR.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.