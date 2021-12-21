Connie Rena Heim-Helms
TYLER — Private graveside services for family and close friends for Connie Rena Heim-Helms, 58, of Tyler, will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 9:30 AM at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery with Pastor Randall McDonald officiating, under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Connie passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021 in Tyler.
She was born January 28, 1963 in Tyler to Jerry M. Vandergriff and Carolyn G. Vandergriff.
Connie was a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School and Tyler Junior College and the University of Texas at Tyler. She was the Secretary and Vice President of her father’s business, Jerry Vandergriff Plumbing, Inc. She loved the Lord and was a longtime member of Tyler First Assembly of God. Connie was a devoted Wife, Mother, Daughter, Sister, Aunt and Friend. She will be truly missed by all who loved her.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Glen Wade Heim and father, Jerry M. Vandergriff.
Connie is survived by husband, Steven Ralph Helms; sons, Rogan Wade Heim and Carson Glen Heim and wife, Morgan; stepsons, Lane and Logan Helms; mother, Carolyn G. Vandergriff; sister, Tina Daniels and husband, John; sister-in-law, Tonda Helms and husband, Shane; brother-in-law, Mike Helms and wife, Gabby; nieces, Lacy Klein and husband, Aaron and Kylie Dyer and husband, Andrew and numerous other nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Rogan Wade Heim, Carson Glen Heim, Tavis Harris, Tallen Harris, Aaron Klein and Andrew Dyer.
The family would like to thank Hospice of East Texas for all of their help and assistance.
If desired, memorials may be made to Tyler First Assembly of God.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.