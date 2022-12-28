Connie Michelle Woodward
TYLER — Services for Connie Michelle Whitaker Woodward, 41, of Tyler will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jason White officiating. Burial will follow at Bascom Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mrs. Woodward passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 in Tyler. She was born June 1, 1981 in Tyler to Tony Greg Whitaker and Tammy Jordan Whitaker.
Connie was a member of Colonial Hills Baptist Church in Tyler. She graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University in 2004 and worked as a licensed speech therapist assistant, until the birth of her daughter. She then found her passion in child care.
Connie was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Glen and Margaret Whitaker. She is survived by her loving family including husband, Cliff; daughter, Kellar; mother, Tammy Whitaker; father, Tony Whitaker and wife, Donnie; brother Casey Whitaker; father and mother-in-law, Ricky and Carol Woodward; sister-in-law, Caren McNeal and spouse, Clay; nieces, Charley and Callen; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, special friends and her furbabies, Skittles and Reese.
Pallbearers will be Josh Hamilton, Todd Coe, Ryan Luman, Mattew Lawson, Clay McNeal and Chad Ferguson. Honorary pallbearer will be Casey Whitaker.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.