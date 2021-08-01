Connie Kay Iverson
TYLER — A Celebration of Life for Connie Kay Iverson, 70, of Tyler, TX is scheduled for 2-4 PM August 7, 2021 at Noonday Baptist Church. Pastor Scott Gorbett will officiate.
Connie went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, July 11 at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital after a brief illness.
She was born in Estherville, IA to Jesse and Viola (Keeler) Hoffmeyer on May 3, 1951. She attended Estherville schools.
On June 10, 1967 Connie married Raymond Henkins in Emmetsburg, IA. The couple had two sons. Ray passed away in 1976.
Connie found love again and married Kenneth Iverson February 4, 1978. They moved their blended family to Texas shortly thereafter.
She was employed by Fresenius Medical Care for 25 years and was loved by patients and coworkers alike.
Connie is preceded in death by her parents, husbands: Raymond Henkins and Kenneth Iverson, sisters: Alice Sidles, Donna Kilen, Marlene Hoffmeyer, Beverly Linden, and Nancy Kaneer, brothers: John Hoffmeyer and Edward Hoffmeyer.
She is survived by her sons Ron Iverson of Whitehouse and Ray Iverson of Murchison, grandchildren: Cheyenne Iverson of Bullard and Rayden Iverson of Tatum, and two great-grandchildren. Sisters Mary Holm (Rochester, MN), Colleen Anderson (Mallard, IA), Barbara Cuppy (Estherville, IA), brothers: Carl Hoffmeyer (Murchison, TX), Ray Hoffmeyer (Rockford, IL), and Tom Hoffmeyer (Whitehouse, TX) and many nieces and nephews that loved their aunt dearly.
Connie will be remembered as a giving person, with a heart of gold, and very strong in her faith. She will be greatly missed by everyone that knew her.