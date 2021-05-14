Col. Gaynael Ray Grigsby
TYLER — Graveside services for Col. Gaynael Ray Grigsby, 85, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler with Rev. Pike Wisner officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Grigsby passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in Tyler. He was born April 5, 1936 in Linden to Charlie and Muriel Ray Grigsby.
Gaynael was a member of First Baptist Church, Tyler. He graduated from Texas A&M in 1959. He was in the Corp of Cadets and also the Ross Volunteers Association (RVA). He held the position of Structural Engineer with Brookshires for 43 years.
Gaynael was preceded in death by his parents, Muriel and Charlie; brothers, Monte Kirwyn, Terry; and sister, Sandra Kaufman.
He is survived by his loving family including wife of 63 years, Verdean; sons, Stanley and wife, Connie; Randell, Stephen; and daughter, Molly Wolf and husband, Jonathan; six grandchildren, Trevor Grigsby, Daniel Grigsby, Colin Grigsby, Zach Grigsby, Jacob Grigsby and Luke Wolf; one granddaughter, Lucy Wolf; two great-grandchildren, Skarlett and Archer Grigsby; one surviving sister, Gail of Houston.
Honorary pallbearers will be Trevor Grigsby, Daniel Grigsby, Colin Grigsby, Zach Grigsby, Jacob Grigsby, and Luke Wolf.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project (www.woundedwarriorproject.org) or a charity of your choice.