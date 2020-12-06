Cody Lee West
LINDALE — Funeral services for Cody Lee West, age 31 of Lindale, Texas, are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home Chapel in Lindale with Pastor Ryan Surratt officiating. Interment will follow at Damascus Cemetery in Lindale. Cody passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 in Lindale. He was born October 24, 1989 in Tyler, Texas. Cody was a lifelong resident of Lindale. He was a true music enthusiast as he played several instruments and enjoyed singing karaoke. He also enjoyed fishing, bowling, and watching both the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers. Cody worked as a salesman with Pepsi Beverages Company in Tyler. He was preceded in death by grandfathers, Preston West and Sammie Huff; grandmother, Carolyn Royle; aunt, Christina Huff; and uncle, David West. Cody is survived by his parents, Randy and Heather West of Lindale; grandmother, Patsy Jean West of Lindale; son, Kaston Lee West and his mother, Krissy West of Malakoff; brothers, Randall Joseph West of Dalton, Georgia and Jacob Lane West of Lindale; uncles, Johnny West and wife, Susan of Lindale, Sammy Huff and wife, Stormie of Bullard, and Thadeus Royle and Cheyenne Davis of Van; aunt, Nancy West of Houston; niece, Randi Danielle West of Dalton, Georgia; and numerous other loving family members and friends. Family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020 at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale. As a COVID-19 precaution masks are required at all visitations and funeral services.
