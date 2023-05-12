“Coach” Booker T. Bowie
FLINT — The celebration of life for Coach Booker T. Bowie, 68, is scheduled for 12 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Grace Community High School Auditorium with Pastor Vincent Bowie serving as eulogist. Interment will follow in New Hope Cemetery (Bullard) under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Coach Bowie was born January 23, 1955 in Tyler and transitioned peacefully May 5, 2023 at his home. He leaves to cherish his loving memories forever his mother, Margaret Bowie, two daughters Kalyn and Kristin, two sisters, three brothers and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Public viewing will be held on Friday from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home.