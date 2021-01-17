Coach Bill Coleman
TYLER — A Celebration of Life is pending for Billy Hubbard Coleman Sr., 94, of Tyler, under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Coach Coleman entered Heaven Saturday, January 9, 2021, and promptly introduced himself to all the heavenly fishermen, swapping stories about catching the “big” one!
Bill was born March 21, 1926, in Josephine, Texas, to Herndon Hubbard Coleman and Maxie Mae Vicars. Mary Elizabeth Coleman Gooch was his only sibling. He served in WWII as a B-24 tail gunner in the United States Air Force. Bill graduated from East Texas State University with a Masters Degree in Education and coached in Tyler ISD for 27 years. First Baptist Church in Tyler was his church home for 66 years.
Bill is survived by his wife of 73 years, Evelyn Ann Albright Coleman. Because of their combined dedication and commitment to education in Tyler ISD, they were honored to have the new Three Lakes Middle School’s gym bear their name ~ The Bill and Ann Coleman Gymnasium. They were passionate about traveling, visiting half the contiguous US states, Alaska, Hawaii as well as Africa, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the Panama Canal. Pagosa Springs, Colorado, was their summer home for 40 years - fishing, hiking, picnicking, taking in God’s stunning vistas.
As passionate as Coach was about fishing, Bill, aka Papa Bill, dearly loved his three children and their families ~ Bill’s daughter and family, Vicki and Tommy Neill, granddaughter Whitney and Matt Fate, great-grandsons Sam and Griffin; granddaughter Tayler and Kevin Porter, greatgrandchildren Myles Elizabeth and Spencer; Bill’s son and family, Hub and Patty Coleman, grandson Clay Coleman and Bridgette McClain, granddaughter Kasey and Daniel Roden, greatgrandchildren Sidney Mae and Coleman; grandson Kurt and Destiny Coleman, great-grandson Ryder; Bill’s daughter and family Mandi and Mike Watson, grandchildren Bailey and Coleman.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 412 W. Ferguson St., Tyler, Texas 75702.
“God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam and the mountains quake with their surging.” (Psalm 46:1-3)
