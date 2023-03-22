Clyde Moore
ARP — Clyde Troy Moore 90, of Arp, Texas, went to be with the Lord on March 10, 2023, in Tyler, Texas. He was born March 6, 1933, in Arp, Texas to Albert Ennis Moore and Cora Gladys Davis Moore.
Funeral services for Clyde Moore were held 2:00 pm, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Arp Emmanuel Baptist Church with Reverend Doctor Ron Klingsick officiating. Burial will follow at Ebenezer Cemetery, Arp.
Visitation will be 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Monday, March 13, 2023, at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.
Clyde worked as a maintenance man for many years at Bonar Packaging. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He loved his paint horse, “Dan” when he was a child. He married the love of his life Dean Welmaker on July 21, 1953. He was a member of Arp Emmanuel Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Karen Swinney, grandson, Dakota Moore, and brother and sister-in-law, Leroy and Clarice Moore.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Dean Moore of Arp; children, Nita Moore of Arp, Debbie Lancaster and husband Craig of Arp, and Rodney Moore and wife Lisa of Arp; brother-in-law, Charles Welmaker and Linda of Longview; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Donte’ Wilmore, Maverick Moore, Zachary Deramee, Cory Kerbow, Gavyn Bern and Ryan Weaver.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Johnny Kee and The Nudgers Sunday School Class.
Funeral services are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton, Texas.