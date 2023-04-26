Clyde E Rozell
JACKSONVILLE — Clyde E. Rozell was welcomed home peacefully by Jesus on April 23, 2023 in Jacksonville, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Gail Rozell, his parents U.G. & Dora Rozell, sisters Bonnie Frazier & Cloetis Vickery, and brothers U.G. and Leonard Rozell, stepson Billy Jack Price, and son Billy Wayne Rozell.
He is survived by daughter Tammy Gail Smith, son Bobby Joe Rozell, brother Paul Rozell,and sister Barbara Chambless. seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, six great great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Clyde was born December 10, 1928 in Tyler, Texas. He attended and graduated from John Tyler High School. His first job was Bryant Heater where he worked as a mechanic for ten years. After that, he worked for McEvoy Oil Field Equipment in Houston for 37 years. He started out as a machinist and retired as a supervisor.
Clyde loved his family and when not at work he was at fish frys with his siblings and kids. In the summers he loved going to Colorado and fishing with his family and in the winter it was hunting.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 27 at Boren Conner Funeral Home, 750 S. Jackson St. in Jacksonville from 6-8 p.m.