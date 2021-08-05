Clotene Starks Young
BEN WHEELER — A celebration of life will be held for Clotene Starks Young on Friday, August 6, 2021 at Prairie Creek C.M.E. Church, Ben Wheeler, TX, at 11:00 am with Pastor Geraldine Harrison officiating. Burial will follow in the Prairie Creek Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors. Clotene died on July 29, 2021 in Carrollton, TX after a lengthy illness.
On September 23, 1936, Clotene was born in Tyler, TX to Governor and Luretha Starks. She attended school in the Jackson Heights Community. Clotene met her husband of 62 years, Lewis D. Young, while attending Texas College. After graduation, they were married, moved to the Prairie Creek Community and raised two children. Clotene was employed by the Tyler Independent School District for over 30 years culminating her service as an Administrative Assistant at Dogan Middle School. She was the church secretary at Prairie Creek for over 60 years and an active member of AARP.
Clotene was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Georgia Mae Porter; and brothers Roy C. and Benny E. Starks. She is survived by her husband, Lewis; son Reginald (Deidre) of Carrollton, TX; daughter, Djuana Young of Fort Worth, TX; and grandchildren, Phillip Young, Jonathan Young, and Avery Young of Fort Worth, TX, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
Public viewing will be held on Thursday, August 5, at Brooks-Sterling Garrett Funeral Home in Tyler, TX from 2-7pm with final viewing August 6 from 9-11 am at the church. MASK REQUIRED!