Clista Anne Carpenter (Parker) Wells
LINDALE — Services for Mrs. Clista Anne Carpenter (Parker) Wells, age 86 of Lindale, Texas, are scheduled for 2:00 PM Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas with Dr. Tom Buck, Pastor Joshua Jordan, and Pastor Tom Ferguson officiating. Interment will follow in the Lindale City Cemetery. Mrs. Wells died Thursday, September 24, 2020 at a nursing facility in Tyler, Texas. She was born in Arp, Texas on May 18, 1934 to the late Marion and Olive (Parker) Carpenter. After her mother’s passing at an early age, Mrs. Wells was adopted and raised by family Otus and Lola (Riddle) Parker. Mrs. Wells graduated from Tyler High School and was a longtime resident of Lindale, Texas. She married her husband, Bobby Lenis Wells on April 30, 1954 and was a homemaker. Mrs. Wells was a member of the Lindale First Baptist Church and former member of Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler, Texas. She was also a member of the Lindale Garden Club and worked many years as the nursery coordinator for Lindale First Baptist Church. Mrs. Wells was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Lenis Wells on December 6, 2011, 4 brothers, and 4 sisters. She is survived by her children, Bobby G. Wells and wife, Sandy of Lindale, Texas; Anne Jordan and husband, Ronald of McKinney Texas; Mark Allen Wells of Lindale, Texas; Ronny L. Wells and wife, Tanya of Lindale, Texas; Lenis Kyle Wells and wife, Casey of Lindale, Texas; sister, Fredda Sansom of Corpus Christi, Texas; 10 grandchildren, Stephanie Wells Myrick, Christopher Wells, Charles Jordan, Joshua Jordan, Carrie Sensel, Jeremy Wells, Brian Wells, Jonathan Wells, Daniel Wells, and Adam Wells; 17 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas. Due to COVID-19 restrictions masks will be required for the visitation and funeral service.
