Clifton Ray Hughes
NEW ULM — Clifton Ray Hughes, 80, of Bullard, Texas and more recently New Ulm, Texas, received his heavenly homecoming on August 16, 2021, after losing his battle against COVID-19. Clifton was born at home on June 9, 1941, to Blanch and Condy “Dick” Hughes in Sweetwater, Texas. He was the youngest of four boys Bill, Wilburn, and Shirly. He attended his former school years in Sweetwater, Texas.
At the age of 18 he moved to Tyler, Texas, and met the love of his life, Joyce Little. They married on December 22, 1961 and built a long life of 59 years together. They had three children, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Clifton worked as a route man for 40+ years and was best known as “the Milk Man”. He began his career with Cabells Dairy and finished with Oak Farm Dairy. He spent countless hours talking and building relationships with his customers. Clifton had a love for classic cars and once he retired, he worked for Napa Auto Parts as a delivery driver where he enjoyed many years of chatting with the men about his passion.
Clifton was a member of the Flint Baptist Church in Flint Texas for over 40 years and recently attended West End Baptist church in Industry, Texas.
Clifton loved his grandchildren deeply and enjoyed attending their events and being their biggest fan in the stands. He took pride in the family he built.
Clifton is survived by his wife, Joyce Ann Little Hughes, his children, Gary Don Hughes of Tyler, Texas, and Melissa “Missy” D’Ann Brod and husband Kent of Bernardo, his grandchildren Colleen Shoemarker and husband John, Clarissa Hughes, Kaitlon and Kolton Brod and his great grandchild Tansy Longoria.
He is preceded in death by his mother, father, three brothers, his daughter Wanda Stevenson and first grandchild Cassy Batte’.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Flint Baptist Church 11131 FM 2868W, Flint, Texas 75762. We will also provide a virtual option on Facebook Live on the Clifton Ray Hughes Memorial Page.
Memorials can be made to Flint Baptist Church 11131 FM 2868W, Flint, Texas 75762, West End Baptist 7577 Ernst Pkwy, Industry, Texas 78944 or an organization of your choice.