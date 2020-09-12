Clifford Roland Gooding
GULFPORT, FLORIDA — Clifford Roland Gooding, age 58 of Gulfport, Florida passed away Sunday, August 27, 2020. Clifford was born Wednesday, December 13, 1961 to Ralph Lewis and Naomi Faye Gooding.
Clifford was a loving husband and father and an overall reliable man. He loved spending time with his family and blasting music in the car wherever they went. He was a Trekkie at heart but was also a fan of the Beverly Hillbillies, Batman and the NFL. Clifford loved being a dad, even to his beloved truck that he loved like it was one of his children. He was a jokester with a great sense of humor. Clifford also loved his country and served in the Army Reserves from 1992 until the day he passed. He will dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Clifford is preceded in death by his father, Ralph Lewis Gooding and his grandparents. He is survived by wife, Rosana Gooding; children, April (Jason) Goldman, Clifford A. Gooding, Clarisse Gooding, Clay Gooding and Clark Gooding; mother, Naomi Faye Gooding; brothers, Ralph Lewis Gooding, Jr. and Charlie Gooding; sisters, Helen Marie, Melissa Gooding and Elizabeth Brooks, Clifford is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family members and friends.

