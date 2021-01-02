Clifford Harold Pool, Jr.
BRENHAM — Clifford Harold Pool was born in Kerens, Texas April 26, 1927. He passed away Sunday, December 25, 2020. He was the son of Clifford Harold and Lyda Pool. He went to elementary school in Kerens and later moved to Tyler, Texas. He graduated from Tyler High School in 1945 and was a member of the football team. He joined the Navy in 1945 and served in the Pacific and Asia. He was a patriotic person, loved his country and believed strongly in helping his fellow man. After being discharged from the Navy he entered Stephen F. Austin State University and earned his Bachelor of Science degree. In 1950, he married the love of his life Jean Risher of Tyler, Texas who was a classmate of his in high school. After marriage, he completed his Master’s degree in 1965. He coached and taught math in various schools in Texas and later retired as a Superintendent in the Beckville School District. He loved his family and enjoyed every moment with them. He liked to tell stories and make people laugh.
He is survived by his wife Jean of 70 years of marriage, brother Ted Pool, two sons Rusty and Ginger Pool of LaGrange, Texas, and Jim and Cindy Pool of Spring, Texas. One daughter Susan and Jim Wilson of Brenham, Texas, two nephews, one niece, seven grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and many cousins.
Pallbearers are Justin Pool, John Pool, John Hightower, Cole Hightower, Randy Pool and Brent Pool. Honorary pallbearers, former football players.
Graveside services will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler, Texas January 5, 2020 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harold and Jean Pool SFA Scholarship Fund, St. Jude, Faith Builders Sunday School Class at First United Methodist Church Brenham, Texas, Pals Sunday School Class at First United Methodist Church Henderson, Texas or a charity of your choice.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Gohmert's lawsuit against Pence for Trump vote thrown out, judge says it has no standing
-
19-year-old Tyler native launches cologne and perfume line
-
Tyler judge: Pence needs to respond to Gohmert lawsuit tomorrow
-
Homer Gene Cofer
-
It's a girl! Leana Lewis is one of Tyler's first babies of the new year