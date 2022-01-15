Clifford Donald Nolley
DUNCANVILLE — Clifford Donald Nolley was born May 8, 1931 in Maydelle, Texas and was the fifth child of Vera (Burnette) and Clifford Nolley. He was a graduate of Maydelle High School and served as a medic in the US Army 1947-1954. He graduated to Glory January 13. 2022 in Cedar Hill, Texas.
Clifford was a Christian and long-time member of Tyler’s First Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed serving others and often spent Thanksgiving and Christmas days feeding the homeless. He was known as a smart, kind, gentle and loving person. He was a Tyler resident for some fifty plus years. Photography was a great hobby and Tyler homes, churches, and landscapes were his favorite subjects. He was also a published author, with articles published in local magazines Tyler Today and Tyler U.S.A. He loved dancing and as a young man taught ballroom dancing. He continued to dance well into his eighties. Cliff worked as a beauty technician in New York, at Neiman’s in Dallas and owned his own shop in Tyler for many years.
He was preceded in death by two wives: Louise (Reid) Hewett and Thelma Marie (Murrell) Henley and by his parents and sisters: Beatrice Cline, Ureta Hooper, Maxine Ward, Necel Cameron. He is survived by four nephews, a host of grand and great nieces and nephews, numerous cousins, and many friends. Clifford will be greatly missed, and we will see you again in a second.
A memorial and celebration of life service is scheduled for January 20, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. His final resting place will be at Rocky Springs Cemetery next to his wife Louise.
