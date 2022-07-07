Clemmie Lovell Barker
TYLER — Services for Mrs. Clemmie Lovell Barker are scheduled for Friday, July 8, 2022, 1:00 pm at the Athens Church of the Living God, PGT with Eldress Mary Henderson eulogist, Bishop R. D. Washington officiating. Interment will be held in North Athens Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Clemmie Lovell Edwards Barker was born December 25, 1961, in Athens, Texas to Hoover and Juliette Edwards.
Lovell graduated Athens High School and received her Bachelors Degree in Business Administration from U T Tyler. Professionally, Lovell had a successful career in banking. She retired from Bank of America after 31 years. Lovell was also a realtor with Keller Williams Realty.
She accepted Christ at an early age and was a faithful member of Athens Church of the Living God, PGT.
She was married to Keith Barker. To this union one daughter, Paige Barker Johnson.
Her parents, Hoover and Juliette Edwards, preceded her in death.
She leaves to cherish her memory, a loving husband, Keith Barker; daughter, Paige Barker Johnson (Jermain) two granddaughters, Callie and MaKayla Johnson. Sisters, Starla Ingram, Regina Edwards, Paula Edwards and brother, Carl Edwards She also leaves a host of other close relatives, and friends.
Public viewing at the church on Friday, 11:00-1:00 pm.