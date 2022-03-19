Cleaburn Dale Neighbors
TYLER — It is with great sadness that the family of Dale announces his passing on February 17, 2022. Devoted husband, and best friend of Karen for 51 years and proud and loving father to sons Brian and Mickey. Dale suffered a heart attack and died shortly after arriving at the hospital.
No one can describe the loss that Karen, Brian, and Mickey are feeling, except to say that their love for Dale is boundless; they are completely heartbroken; and yet they are grateful for the wonderfully supportive, loving and dedicated husband and father that he was.
Dale will be sorely missed by his sister Linda and her husband Tom Rigsbee and their daughter Susan; his brother Jimmy and his wife Marilys, Jimmy’s daughter Stephanie, and their daughter Christine and son Dallas; his sister-in-law Sarah and nieces and nephews Carla, Jimmy, Cheryl, Beverly, and Paula; his half siblings, Mark, Renee, and Michelle and stepbrother Jack and their spouses and children.
Dale was preceded in death by his mother and father Nettie Newman and Bill Neighbors, stepfather Max Newman, and brother Ronnie Neighbors.
Dale is also survived by many friends and family members who loved him dearly including the following brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Joe and Martha Jarrett, Elsa Espino, Kelley and Bo Dean, Joyce and Nick Moore, and Rosalind Jarrett; nieces and nephews and their spouses, Jamie Walters and Mark Warrack, Sherry and Brian Marrier, Amanda and Chad Ware, Paul and Tessa Dean, Emily and John Gemma, Samantha and Steve Cousens, Jordan and Emily Jarrett and Jillian Jarrett.
Born December 17, 1948 in Fort Smith, Arkansas, Dale attended Prairie Grove High School. After graduation, Dale joined the Air Force and was stationed at Cam Ranh Bay Air Force Base in Vietnam. While on duty in Southeast Asia, he served with security police and was promoted to Sergeant. After serving in the armed services, Dale returned to Arkansas and married his life-long love, Karen Jarrett in 1970. Two precious sons, Brian and Michael were born the following years 1971 and 1976. Dale attended the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, and graduated with a degree in Business Administration. Dale was hired immediately after graduation from college by Walmart where he spent the next three decades of his distinguished career moving up through the organization from Assistant Manager, to Store Manager, to Buyer, and to District Manager. Dale was a registered Citizen of the Cherokee Nation.
Dale will be remembered for his ready smile, his kind heart, his generous and loving spirit, and for his complete and total dedication to his family and his country.
A memorial service is scheduled for Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home, 12053 State Highway 64 West, Tyler, TX 75704
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: The Fisher House Foundation (Veteran’s nonprofit charity) https://fisherhouse.org/ or Black Lives Matter https://www.naacpldf.org/
