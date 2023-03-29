Clay Billingsley
FRANKSTON — A graveside service for Michael Clay Billingsley, of Frankston, is scheduled at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Frankston City Cemetery with Jason Taylor officiating. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home in Frankston.
He was born on April 9, 1961 and passed away on March 26, 2023.
Clay was preceded in death by his parents, Granville Marsh “Red” and Jean (Westbrook) Billingsley; brother, Granville Mark “Bubba” Billingsley; grandparents, aunts, and uncles.
Left to cherish Clay’s memory are his siblings, Marsha Billingsley, Joel Kent Billingsley and wife Cameron; niece, Caroline Billingsley; special cousin, Margaret Dansby and numerous other cousins.
Honorary pallbearers Randy Hurst, Bryan Forester, Chad Dingler, Judd Murray, Tim Garrett, Pete Stokes, Jerry Stokes, Ross Jaster, Lance Crisp, and Marc Hoffman.
Rather than customary condolences, memorials may be made to Frankston City Cemetery in care of Janie Byrd P.O. Box 176, Frankston, Texas 75763 or a charity of your choice.