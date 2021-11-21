Claude Mark Rodgers
April 19, 1952 – November 14, 2021
Mark Rodgers of New York and Southampton flew away to the light of a new life on November 14, 2021, in New York City. Mark was born and raised in Tyler, TX, where his extraordinary speaking voice and theatrical talents first became apparent. He graduated from Tyler Junior College and went on to graduate with a theatre degree from the University of Texas being featured in many classic productions and further honing his stage skills during the early 1970s. Mark moved with his long-time partner to New York in 1977 where he had early success in the Off Broadway theatre scene. Deciding that financial independence might ultimately prove a better choice than his love of theatre and applause, Mark began a long and successful career at Citibank. He worked primarily in public and press relations building a respected career for over 30 years, retiring in 2018.
Mark and his partner loved their weekend home, Peckerwood, on Long Island in Southampton. Their home brought them and their many friends and family, literally from all over the world, so much joy. No happiness was greater than entertaining their loved ones around the pool on their lovely, serene property.
Mark leaves behind his beloved partner of 46 years, Ed Littlefield. He is also survived by his well-loved family members: brother, Michael Hamilton Rodgers and wife, Mary from Dallas, TX, and sister, Mischa Phillips and husband, Jimmy from Tyler, TX. He is further survived by his nieces, Finley, Andie and Claire Rodgers of Dallas, TX, and New York, NY; his nephew, Austin Phillips and wife, Lauren of Fayetteville, AR; and niece, Audrey McAlpine and husband, Adam of Kingwood, TX; and their two children, his great nephews. His mother, Jeanne Hamilton Rodgers; father, William Milton Rodgers and aunt, Hope Ferrell of Tyler preceded him in death. Mark leaves behind countless friends and associates who respected and loved him. He was the kindest and most generous of men, usually doing his good deeds quietly and will be missed greatly by all with whom he came in contact. He was a gifted amateur chef, a devoted patron of The Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor, NY, and, most importantly, made us all laugh every day.
Anyone wishing a memorial may consider The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or your favorite charity.