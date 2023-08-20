Claryce L. House
PLANO — Claryce House, of Plano, Texas, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2023, surrounded by her immediate family. She was 91.
Claryce was born on February 9, 1932, in Birmingham, Alabama, where she was raised with her sister Betty under the loving care of her parents, Doyne Hill and Paul Leatherwood. She was married for 69 years to her beloved late husband, Theodore “Ted” House, whom she wed in Birmingham in 1953.
Claryce and Ted moved to Pennsylvania in 1955, where Claryce was active in church and social service organizations, in both Pittsburgh and Erie. She became an expert collector of antiques and an accomplished painter, all while raising four boys. She and Ted decided to make Texas their home in 1978, when they moved to Dallas and established a lifelong love of Texas and the great Southwest.
Once in Dallas, Claryce embarked on a successful career in real estate, first at Paula Stringer and then as a senior asset manager at Freddie Mac, where she worked until her retirement in 1994. She also began her longtime involvement with the Salvation Army, learned the fine art of China porcelain painting, and was an active member of Prestonwood Baptist Church.
In 1994 Claryce and Ted retired to Tyler, Texas, where they resided until 2017. Claryce found her true home in Tyler, where she was a member of the Salvation Army Auxiliary, enjoyed regular weekly bridge and mahjong with many close friends, continued her exquisite China painting, and immersed herself in genealogy research with trips to archives in several states across the U.S. Claryce also loved her many cruises with Ted around the Caribbean. She was an active member of Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler, volunteering in the church office and the newcomer’s club.
Claryce is survived by her sister Betty Osburne, her four sons Michael, Jeffrey, Christopher and Gregory, and her many grandchildren.
A memorial service for Claryce will be held on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 5:00pm in the chapel at Ted Dickey West Funeral Home, 7990 President George Bush Turnpike, Dallas, TX 75252. On August 23, 2023, there will be a committal service at 1:00pm at Rose Hill Cemetery, 2400 S. Donnybrook Ave, Tyler, TX 75701.
In remembrance of Claryce’s life, the family requests that any charitable donations be made to Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.teddickeywestfuneral.com for the House family.