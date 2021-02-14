Clark Nathan Davison
UKIAH, CA — A private graveside service was held for Clark Nathan Davis, age 37, on February 6, 2021 at the Walnut Grove Cemetery, Whitehouse. Clark’s ashes were buried alongside other family members including his maternal grandfather, Troy Portwood. The service was conducted by Lee Poe, Pastoral Counselor at GraceWorks, a ministry of Green Acres Baptist Church, Tyler, and music was provided by Jerry Calaway, Minister of Music at Colonial Hills Baptist Church, Tyler.
A memorial service open to the public celebrating Clark’s life will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Green Acres Baptist Church Chapel with Pastor David Dykes officiating. Clark’s uncle, Bennie Portwood, will be assisting. It will begin at 2:00 and family visitation will be at the church following the services.
Clark lost his struggle with depression and addiction on Saturday, January 23, 2021, and now rests in the arms of Jesus. A wonderful, sensitive soul, Clark left behind many family members and friends that loved him dearly. We will miss him until that day we are reunited in Heaven, but while we are here we have many fond memories.
Clark attended several schools in East Texas including Chapel Hill ISD, Grace Community School, and graduated from Lindale ISD in 2002. He also was a member or attended churches in the area including Friendly Baptist Church in Tyler, where Clark accepted Christ at a young age and was baptized, Sylvania Baptist Church, and Mt. Carmel Baptist in Whitehouse. All of these schools and churches had teachers and leaders that influenced Clark in a positive way, We are grateful to all of them.
Clark was a gifted and talented young man with a high intellect. His true passion in life was Music. He could play several instruments, but his real love was playing the piano. He won several piano competitions and was so excited to play with Dino when he gave a concert in Kilgore. Clark was in the 4th grade at that time and never forgot that experience. He also enjoyed writing music.
His path in life took him to California at age 19. Although he was far from home, he remained close to his family, and we had many good times and moments that we shared with Clark. We will always remember his wit, big smile, and those great bear hugs.
Clark married the love of his life, Marianne Aranda Davison, 5 years ago. He graduated from Stanbridge University in Irvine, California in 2012, with a degree of certification to become an Occupational Therapy Assistant. After passing his State certification exam in California, Clark worked in his new profession at Shoreline Healthcare Center, Long Beach, CA and then Ukiah Post Acute in Ukiah, CA until his death. He always found extra ways to bring joy to his patients by sharing his music and laughter. He also taught piano and played with several bands.
In addition to his maternal grandfather, Clark was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather William B Davison of Henderson, TX; and his maternal uncle Johnny W. Portwood. He also lost his beloved pet dog, Jake, last year.
He is survived by his wife, Marianne Davison of Ukiah, CA; his parents, Steve and Penny Davison; his brother Chance Davison and wife, Johnna Davison of Lindale; a niece, Adele Davison, and nephew, Jordan Davison. Also, he is survived by his paternal grandmother, Eva Davison of Henderson and maternal grandmother, Helen Portwood of Whitehouse.
Other survivors include maternal uncles and aunts Bennie and Gail Portwood, Kathy Portwood, Nancy and Doug Crawford, and Kevin Portwood. Paternal uncles and aunt include Bill & Janice Davison, and Joe Davison. Clark has many cousins and was especially close to Trae Portwood, Amy Portwood-Williams, Jeri Portwood-Prestridge, John Portwood, Abby Crawford-Blair, and Alice Crawford-Carey.
Clark was able to reconnect with the Jackson side of his family in his late teens. He is preceded in death by grandparents, L.C. and June Jackson of Nocona, TX. He is survived by father, Len Jackson and wife, Cathie; his aunt and uncle, Lynette and David Pate; and cousins, Lindsay Pate and Laurie Pate-Martin.
If you wish to make a donation in Clark’s memory, please support his cousin, Amy, and her family who serve as missionaries in Italy, You can give online at crossworld.org/give, Account #40291, for Doug and Amy Williams. If you would rather send a check, make it payable to Crossworld. You can indicate Doug and Amy Williams’ names and Account number in the memo section of the check. Check would be addressed to Crossworld, 10000 N. Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, MO 64155. You may also donate to the charity of your choice.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Police investigating animal cruelty after six frozen dead puppies found in Longview
-
Lindale native on American Idol premiere Sunday night
-
Snow and ice coming to Tyler
-
Bullard girl gets new lease on life, friend after stranger's bone marrow donation 10 years ago
-
Emergency street team helps move homeless Tyler residents to motels during wintry weather