Clark Austin Crawford

Mr. Crawford passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020 in Tyler. He was born April 23, 1971 in Midland to Charles Robert Crawford and Cherry Solomon Crawford.
Clark was a member of DaySpring Methodist Church Tyler, Young Life volunteer leader Tyler, Tyler Young Life committee, Greater Tyler Association of Realtors and a high school football official. He graduated from Midland High School in 1989 and Hardin-Simmons University in 1993 located in Abilene. He held the position of Partner in the real estate firm of Cornerstone Brokerage.
Clark was preceded in death by his grandparents, Austin and Inez Crawford and Eldred and Leona Solomon. He is survived by his loving family including wife, Kandice Crawford; and daughters, Caroline and Karleigh Crawford of Tyler. He is also survived by parents, Bob and Cherry Crawford of Salado; brother, Craig Crawford and spouse Shannon of Georgetown. Also survived by sister, Corey Crawford Mescher and spouse Scott of Salado. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, including Chandler Crawford, Camryn Crawford, Corban Mescher, Noah Mescher and Ellie Mescher.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested all donations be made to Young Life Tyler 120 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler, Texas 75702.