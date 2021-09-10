Clarice (Weaver) Moore
ARP — Born December 21, 1926 in Burbank, CA. Died August 6, 2021 in Troup, TX. Grew up in Omen, TX. Parents were C.M. (Buck) Weaver and Margaret (Bledsoe) Weaver.
Being high school sweethearts, Clarice married Leroy Moore. They had two children, Alleice Wood and Randy Moore.
Both Clarice and Leroy and their ashes will be buried on their farm.
They leave 5 grandchildren 14 great grandchildren, 9 great great grandchildren, and many family and friends.
Clarice also left her beloved dachshund, Albert Enis, 2 labs, Blue and Bear.