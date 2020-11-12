Clarice Roberts Thompson
TYLER — Funeral services for Clarice Roberts Thompson are scheduled for Friday, November 13, 2020 11:00 am at Fairview Baptist Church with Rev. James Hawkins officiating and Rev. Zeb Cantley eulogist. Interment will be held in Spring Creek Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Clarice Thompson was born April 24, 1931 to Benjamin Roberts and Virginia Washington Roberts. She was the 11th child born into the family. She attended local schools in Tyler and was a 1949 graduate of Emmett J Scott High School.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Mack Thompson, 2 sons Kenneth and Paul Bradley, seven sisters and four brothers and 1 grandson.
Clarice went home to be with the Lord on November 7, 2020.
She leaves to cherish her memory: Sons Stanley Thompson and Theodore Thompson. 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and five great- great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home Thursday, 1:00-7:00 pm.
