Clarice “Babe” Wright
TYLER — Clarice “Babe” Wright passed away in Little Rock, Arkansas on December 9, 2022. She was 91.Clarice was born in Hughes Springs, Texas, along with her twin sister Cissy, on April 11, 1931. Clarice is survived by her brother Bobby Golden, daughter Linda (Bud) Little, two sons Jim Wright and Joe (Maria) Wright, six grandchildren Stephanie Little, Jeffrey (Nicki) Little, Michael Wright, Jessica Wright, Eric Jeffers, and Justin Wright, and two great grandchildren Lucas Richa and Josie Little. She was preceded in death by her youngest daughter, Alice Jeffers, in February 2005, her parents Thomas and Lorene Golden, her husbands Geoffery Gayland Wright and Leonard Eugene “Gene” Earnest, twin Marice “Cissy” Golden Kelly, sisters Merle Towler and Ruby “Cooter” Cooper, and brothers T.J. Golden and Noble Golden.
Clarice was an active woman, who enjoyed dancing, fishing, bowling and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed gambling at WinStar & Oaklawn Casinos. She will be missed by her entire family. Clarice’s funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Viewing will be at 11:00 am, with reception at 12:00 pm and funeral at 1:00 pm. at Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler, TX 75701-3308 903-597-6611