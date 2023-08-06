Clarence Williams
HENDERSON — Mr. Clarence Williams, 72, of Whitehouse, Texas was born on May 7, 1951, and transitioned at his home on Monday, July 24, 2023. He was a graduate of Whitehouse High School and a veteran of the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Flocie and Josephine Williams and brother Rayburn Williams.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife Charlsie, his sons; Shon (Aquanetta) Williams, Todd Williams, Randy Williams, Brandon Williams, and daughter Candy (Rodney) Hartman. Additionally in mourning, are his eight remaining siblings; four brothers, George (Marilyn) Williams of Whitehouse Tx, David (Marilyn) Williams of Tyler Tx, Lawrence (Constance) Williams of Dallas Tx, Lysander “Pete” Williams of Houston Tx; and 4 sisters, Dorothy Williams of Allen Tx, Janice Williams of Houston Tx, Jacquelyn Williams of Houston Tx and Gwendolyn Williams of Tyler Texas and a host of grandchildren’s, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Also mourning his loss is his special brother-in-law, Grady Choice of Coffee City, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Flocie and Josephine Williams and brother Rayburn Williams.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife Charlsie, his sons; Shon (Aquanetta) Williams, Todd Williams, Randy Williams, Brandon Williams, and daughter Candy (Rodney) Hartman. Additionally in mourning, are his eight remaining siblings; four brothers, George (Marilyn) Williams of Whitehouse Tx, David (Marilyn) Williams of Tyler Tx, Lawrence (Constance) Williams of Dallas Tx, Lysander “Pete” Williams of Houston Tx; and 4 sisters, Dorothy Williams of Allen Tx, Janice Williams of Houston Tx, Jacquelyn Williams of Houston Tx and Gwendolyn Williams of Tyler Texas and a host of grandchildren’s, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Also mourning his loss is his special brother-in-law, Grady Choice of Coffee City, Texas.