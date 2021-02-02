Clarence Seaton
TYLER — Graveside services for Mr. Clarence Seaton, 72 of Tyler are scheduled for Wednesday, February 3, 2021, 12 pm in Hopewell Community Cemetery with Rev Mark Hood serving as eulogist. The service is under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. FACE MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCE ARE REQUIRED. Mr. Seaton was born on September16, l948 and transitioned on January 24, 2021. He was a graduate of Emmett J. Scott High School Class of 1967, member of Liberty Baptist Church and retired from Kelly Tire Company after 34 years of Service. Mr. Seaton served in the United States Army. He is survived by two daughters; Shwanda Charles of Tyler and LaSandra Scott of Bullard, brother; James Seaton of Tyler, sister; Barbara Brooks of Tyler, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Public viewing will be 2-8 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home.

