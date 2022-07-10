Clarence Ray Bellah
WHITEHOUSE — Funeral service for Clarence Ray “Bunch” Bellah, age 88, of Whitehouse, Texas, is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church with Pastors Scott Richardson and Charles Hill officiating.
Clarence passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Tyler. He was born November 21, 1933, in Emory, Texas, to the late Herman and Lorene Bellah. He lived the past 50 years in Whitehouse where he was a faithful member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. It was there that he served as an usher and loved working with the Texas Baptist Men’s construction team. He loved softball and coached many teams while at the church. He also enjoyed working with the children during Vacation Bible School. He worked at Tyler Pipe for over 40 years where he retired. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, gardening, dominoes, sports and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Joyce Bellah. Clarence is survived by his son Andy Bellah and wife Lisa of Whitehouse, and daughter Michelle Richardson and husband Scott of Whitehouse; grandchildren Amanda Beardshaw and husband Michael, Heath Richardson and wife Danielle, Hannah Cook and husband Jonathan, Ashley Bellah and Dalton Richardson; Great Grandchildren Bellah Beardshaw, Paisley Cook and Kenlee Maurer.
Family will receive friends immediately following the Celebration of Clarence’s life. Memorial donations can be made to the Building Fund of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church located at 10519 FM 344 Whitehouse, TX. 75791
