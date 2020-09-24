Clarence “Larry” Tures

Mr. Tures passed away on September 18, 2020 in Tyler. He was born March 13, 1935 in Kenosha, WI to parents George and Evelyn Tures.
Larry was married for 63 years to Bernadette Markson Tures and was the father of Sharon (Paul) Hashim, Susan (Timothy) Fallon, Sandra (Joseph) Conway, George (Rebecca) Tures, and Robert Tures deceased. He was grandfather to Christine (Chad) Medaris, Andrew, Erin (Nick Leja) and William Fallon, Lindsey and Shelby Conway and Matthew, Benjamin and Hollyn Tures. He was great-grandfather to John, Anna and Sarah Medaris. He is also survived by 2 of his 10 siblings.
Larry worked for Snap-On Tools as a Railroad Sales Representative and retired from the company after 45 years of service. He loved volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul and the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, where he was a faithful member.
A Rosary is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 with a visitation to follow (from 6 to 8 p.m.) at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy. in Tyler.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul, 500 S. Vine St., Tyler, TX 75702; The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701; Mother Frances Hospital, 800 E. Dawson St., Tyler, TX 75701; or to the charity of your choice.