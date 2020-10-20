Clara Nell Freeman

Son, Donald Lee Hawkins and wife, Willie Hawkins.
Also, survived by 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter. Preceded in death by her parents, Grady and Lois Patrick and her 6 siblings.
Her son, Carl Bucky Hawkins, death May 2005
Her husband’s, Leon T. Hawkins, death April 1989, and Max Freeman, death June 2014.Member of Bullard Baptist Church Retired from teaching with TISD for over 30 years and was Teacher of the Year in 1989. Homemaker after retirement. Volunteered with Meals on Wheels and member of East Texas Historical Society. She enjoyed her time as a member of the East Texas Trekkers.
Honorary Pallbearers: Grandson’s, John Hays, David Wright, Thomas Voyles, Andy Hawkins, and Daniel Hawkins and Great-grandsons, Bradley Brown and Cody Brown.
A special thank you to Tammy, her nurse with East Texas Hospice. A very special thank you to her loving caregivers Mary Overshoun and Della Russell. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.