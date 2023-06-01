Claborn L. Moore
BULLARD — Claborn Lavon Moore (C.L. Moore) passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Bullard, Texas. He was born on December 8, 1937 in Longview to Drew Gradey Moore and Minnie Lee Hall Moore.
Claborn Moore was preceded in death by his parents, son Patrick Keith Moore, his brother Dan Moore, and Sister Mary Alice Emmons. He is survived by his sister Carolyn Shamburger; son, Larry Glenn Moore and wife Stephanie of Bullard; grandson, Clay Moore; granddaughter, Candace Johnson and husband Ravean of Bullard; granddaughter, Whintey Hines and husband Kash of Morgan; granddaughter, Courtney Cox and husband Benn of Forney; great-grandchildren Austin, Noah, Kase, Tenley, and Macee, and several nieces and nephews.