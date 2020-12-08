Cindy Cole

Cynthia Kay Cole was born June 17, 1945 in Terrell, TX, an only child to the late James Everton Walters and Catherine Hitt Walters. She was an honor graduate of both Mabank High School and Stephen F. Austin State University. She also attended Henderson County Junior College, where she met her husband, Kelly Cole. She started her teaching career in Mesquite, and took a break to raise her babies. She went back to teaching at J.E. Rhodes Elementary School in Van, where she spent the bulk of her 28 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Van, and dearly loved her Sunday School class. In retirement, she made and canned jellies, preserves, hot sauce, and her famous cowboy candy. She loved to knit and crochet, and recently picked this hobby back up. She dotted on her grandkids, and kept a full schedule attending their events and activities.
Mrs. Cole passed away on December 4, 2020 in Tyler.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Kelly Cole of Van; son and daughter-in-law, Randall & Melissa Cole of North Little Rock, Arkansas; daughter and son-in-law, Susan & Micah Lewis of Grand Saline; and four grandchildren, Grant Lewis, Gabrielle Lewis, Gabe Lewis and Susanna Cole.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Van Education Foundation at www.vanisdfoundation.com.