Cinder Nell Ojirika Roberson
HAWKINS — Graveside For Cinder Nell Ojirika Roberson,69, of Hawkins will be at 12 O’clock on Saturday at the Beaver Cemetery in Hawkins. Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor of Gladewater, in charge of the arrangements.
Mrs. Roberson was born on January 21, 1952, in Big Sandy, she died on August 6, in Dallas.
NO PUBLIC VIEWING AT THE fAMILY REQUEST
Mrs. Roberson was born on January 21, 1952, in Big Sandy, she died on August 6, in Dallas.
NO PUBLIC VIEWING AT THE fAMILY REQUEST