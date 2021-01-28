Christopher “Chris” Timmons
GLADEWATER — Service For Christopher “Chris” Timmons, 49, Gladewater will be at 1 O’clock Saturday at Rising Star C O G I C Gladewater. Burial will be in Red Rock Cemetery Gladewater. Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor in charge of arrangements.
Chris was born on August 3, 1971, in Gladewater. He died on January 23 in Longview Hospital.
The visitation will be Friday, January 29 from 1 pm until 6 pm at D & D All Faith Chapel HWY 80 WEST Gladewater.
SOCIAL DISTANCING & MASK REQUIRED.

