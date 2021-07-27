Christopher “Chris” Andrew Gatlin
WINONA — Christopher “Chris” Andrew Gatlin, 18, of Winona, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021. Chris was born September 24, 2002 in Humble, Texas to Michael Shon Gatlin and Amanda Gayle Beck Gatlin.
Chris lived life to the fullest soaking every moment. He enjoyed playing sports and spending time with family and friends. Chris loved riding and working on his motorcycle. He was a quick learner and independent. He was hardworking and liked by his coworkers at the Brookshire’s Warehouse. Chris attended Winona High School and was ready to begin his senior year. Chris had a huge heart and was always willing to help anyone when he could. But above most Chris’ family and friends will not soon forget his infectious smile. Chris’ memory will live on forever in the hearts of all the family and friends he leaves behind.
Chris is survived by his parents Mike and Amanda Gatlin; sisters Apryl Gatlin and Ashlei Gatlin; brothers Aaron Gatlin and Michael Gatlin; grandparents, great grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins as well as many other loving family and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2021, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel in Gladewater with burial following at Chilton Cemetery in Big Sandy.