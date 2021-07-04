Christopher Carter Sowle
TYLER — Visitation for Chris Sowle, 49, will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Shiloh Road Church of Christ with a Celebration of Life to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Dwight Sowle officiating. A private family burial was held at the McKnight Cemetery in Cushing under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Chris Sowle passed away gracefully and peacefully on June 22, 2021 at Hospice of East Texas with his parents at his side.
Chris was born July 2, 1971 in Dallas to Dwight C. and Billie Sue Sowle. He and his family moved to Tyler in 1997. He was born with MPS III, a mucopolysaccharidosis disease also known as Sanfilippo Syndrome Type IIIB.
Chris’ motto from the time he first began to talk until just months before his passing was, “It’s gonna get better!”
In 1984, Chris was chosen as the Poster Child representing the Association of Retarded Citizens (ARC) for the state of Tennessee. During that time, he met the State Governor, Nashville City Mayor, and a host of Country Music singing stars.
Chris participated in Special Olympics and once won a Gold Medal in the 40-yard sprint, and was a two-time winner of the Mr. Congeniality award at annual award events.
Chris is preceded in death by his brother Lance Carter Sowle. He is survived by his parents; his brother and sister-in-law, Cameron Carter Sowle and Jennifer Ruth Sowle of Dallas; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Chad Bilby, Todd Bilby, Richard Cantrell, Mike Hale, Billy Hooten, Rusty Killian, Cameron Sowle, and Keith Thomason. Honorary pallbearers will be the staff of Stewart Family Funeral Home: Chris Stewart, Joe Hamby, Michael Brosang, Randy Fowler, Ron Helm, Drew Hutson, Gerry Moore, and Tommy Stewart.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Chris’ memory to Cure Sanfilippo Syndrome Foundation, P.O. Box 6901, Columbia, SC 29260 (www.curesanfilippofoundation.org) or The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701 (www.hospiceofeasttexas.org).