Christopher "Bubba Bub" Eiglebiger
Christopher “Bubba Bub” Eiglebiger
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Christopher Eiglebiger, 33 of Tyler, will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 1 pm in the sanctuary of Dale Chapel Baptist Church with Dr. James Johnson serving as eulogist. FACE MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING IS RQUIRED. The service is under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Public viewing will be on Friday from 2-8 pm at the funeral home.
 
 