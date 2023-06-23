Christine Vinson
TYLER — Christine Vinson passed away on June 17, 2023 in Tyler, Texas after an extended illness. She was born in 1930 in Oklahoma to William Pickens Case and Ella Todd Case. Her family later moved to Plainview, Texas. After graduating from Plainview High School, she attended business college and married Donal Vinson in 1948. She was a skillful cook and her family particularly enjoyed her yeast rolls, red velvet cake and cinnamon red hots apple pie. Her dry wit and humor were always unexpected and surprising which she never lost even during her illness. She worked in the Hale County tax office and was the elected Hale County Tax Assessor Collector where she served for many years. After retiring in 1994, she continued to enjoy gardening and fishing at Possum Kingdom Lake. In 2011 she moved to Emerald Bay on Lake Palestine and quickly made new friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ella and William Case, her husband Donal Vinson, her brothers Melvin Case and Claudie Ray Case, and sister Clara Goswick. She is survived by her son Larry and his wife Ouijan of Tyler, numerous nieces and nephew, and her beloved cat Romo that she rescued from a construction site despite being terrified of cats most of her life. Memorials may be made to Cure Alzheimer’s Fund at www.curealz.org, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at www.lls.org or the charity of your choice.