Christine Reed
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Christine Reed of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, August 13, 2022, 12 noon at St. James Baptist Church with Pastor Stephen Freeman eulogist and Rev. Charles Dews officiating. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Christine was born to Amzie and Lilly Curry in Magnolia Ark. As a child the family moved to Tyler. She completed her formal education from Emmett Scott High. Christine attended Modern Beauty School and became a licensed Beautician.
Christine united with St. James Baptist Church. She served as President of the Deaconess Board and on the senior choir for many years. Christine went on to marry Ray Reed . To this union two sons were born Willie and John.
She leaves in her memory: Sons -Willie (Alva) Fort Worth, John (Undrella) Fayetteville NC. Emory (Rose) Baytown, TX. Sisters- Francis Freeman, Gloria Reed and Doretha Sumpter, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Public viewing Friday 1:00-8:00 pm. Family hour 7:00-8:00 pm.