Christina Michelle Gillam-Saenz
TYLER — Christina Michelle Gillam- Saenz, 43, of Tyler Texas, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021 in an auto accident. Christina was born October 6, 1977, in Farmington Missouri, to Tina Marie Gillam- Chance. Christina loved creating art, watching football and thrift shopping. She was passionate about the time she spent with her granddaughter and nieces. She married Thomas Valentine Saenz on March 16, 2015.
Christina was preceded in death by her grandmother Norma Ruth Gillam.
Christina is survived by her husband, Thomas Saenz; step-children Brianna Marie Saenz-Lopez and Felex Xavier Saenz; granddaughter Olivia Lucia Lopez; mother and step father Tina Marie Chance and Nealon Lee Chance; grandfather Edwin Ralph Gillam; step sister and husband Amberly Nicole Fowler and Dallas Fowler; nieces Zoey Elizabeth Fowler and Zenly Rebekah Fowler; and her beloved dogs Spanky and Sunny.
Memorial Service will be held Monday July 5 at Carrillo Funeral Home in Tyler Texas from 1pm-5 pm.